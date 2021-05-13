Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -560.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.