Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 12,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

