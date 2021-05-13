KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Purchases 377 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KLAC opened at $297.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.94 and a 200 day moving average of $287.04. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $158.89 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.