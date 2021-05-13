Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:K opened at C$8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.