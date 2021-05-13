Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Announces Earnings Results

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,149. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

