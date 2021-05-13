Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.06.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.18. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

