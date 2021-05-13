Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $33.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

