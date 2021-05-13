Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.