Keyera Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

KEY opened at C$29.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.06.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

