KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $11,631,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $7,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $6,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

