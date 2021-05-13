KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report released on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth $262,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.