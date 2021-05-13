KeyCorp Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $115.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

