Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Insiders have sold a total of 138,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,439 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,440,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

