Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €57.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTL. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

