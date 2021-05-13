Kelly L. Reisdorf Sells 5,570 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VSTO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.