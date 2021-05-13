Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Kellogg (NYSE:K)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,334 shares of company stock worth $36,140,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.