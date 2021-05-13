Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from increased demand for packaged food products amid the pandemic-led stockpiling. Such trends helped the company retain its organic sales trend in first-quarter 2021, wherein both earnings and sales advanced year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company’s emerging market performance has been impressive even amid such tough times. Further, Kellogg’s brand strength, especially in Pringles, has been a driver. However, the company’s away-from-home channels have seen sharp declines amid the pandemic due to limitations and shutdowns. Also, input cost inflation and high COVID-19 costs, along with increased brand investments, pose threats to margins. Nonetheless, management’s raised view for 2021 instils optimism.”

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE K opened at $66.42 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,334 shares of company stock worth $36,140,657 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $40,259,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.