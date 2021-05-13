Keep Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.32 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $265.85 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00086191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.71 or 0.01181955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00067563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00113822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.09 or 0.10214654 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 502,475,893 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

