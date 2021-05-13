Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $552,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

