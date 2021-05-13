Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

