Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

KMDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 133,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,151. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

