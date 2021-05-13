Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.
KMDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 133,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,151. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33.
Kamada Company Profile
