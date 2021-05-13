Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $139.54, but opened at $131.70. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $132.86, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

