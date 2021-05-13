Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKAYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

