JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of InflaRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InflaRx alerts:

IFRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.