JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,857 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.