JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,075 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $423,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

