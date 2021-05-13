JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 842,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 324,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $163.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

