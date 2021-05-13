JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $35.71 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

