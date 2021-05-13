JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,138 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

