JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,699 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FENC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.