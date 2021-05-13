Jones Lang LaSalle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

