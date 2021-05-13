Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9,554.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.