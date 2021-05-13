Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,049 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

