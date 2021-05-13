Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 256 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.