Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

