Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $55,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 72.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $279.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $176.06 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

