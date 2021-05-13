Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 190 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.72 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

