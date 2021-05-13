Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

