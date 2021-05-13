JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

