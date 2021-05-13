JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.