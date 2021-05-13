Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

JEN opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.56. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

