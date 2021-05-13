Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

