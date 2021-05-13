Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after buying an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Anaplan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.