Jefferies Financial Group Comments on La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25).

LJPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LJPC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 126,509 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

