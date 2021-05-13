Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

WYNN opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

