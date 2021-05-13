Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

