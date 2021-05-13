Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.26 ($32.07).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €27.66 ($32.54) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.