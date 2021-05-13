Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

MRVI stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

