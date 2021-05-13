Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

