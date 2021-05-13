Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

